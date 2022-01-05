Campbell Parkway controlled burn, Missouri Prairie Foundation working in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 1:00 p.m. Wednesday huge plumes of smoke from Campbell Parkway floated above Joplin.
The Missouri Prairie Foundation performed a controlled burn of grassland between 15th and 20th along Murphy Blvd.
“For 55 years, the Missouri Prairie Foundation has been conserving Missouri’s prairies and other native grasslands—some of the most imperiled habitats on the planet.”MISSOURI PRAIRIE FOUNDATION
Watch for our live! video from the location. We will update this article with more information as it is received.