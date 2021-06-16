Camaro destroyed in crash, Missouri State Highway Patrol tell us driver swerved to miss deer

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — About 11:30 p.m. neighbors reported hearing a loud crash on MO-86 at Spring City. Newton County Deputies responded and found a vehicle crashed, overturned off the roadway, just south of the intersection with State Route C.

Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified regarding the single vehicle crash. They tell us at the scene the male driver of the Camaro was the single occupant, traveling north on MO-86. Driver reported swerving to miss a deer, left the roadway striking a small group of trees and then overturning. The driver was not injured.

Comer’s Wrecker removed the vehicle from the crash scene which was cleared about 1:10 a.m.

