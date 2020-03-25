C-19 reaches Newton County, confirmed by Newton County Health Department

The town of residence is not noted in the media release however they are currently hospitalized

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — The Newton County Health Department release information that they have their first case of C-19 confirmed in the county according to a release of information on social media.

They do not go into detail in gender, age or what town they reside. However the person who tested positive is in the hospital, without saying where.

“This individual is hospitalized at this time and had exposure to a positive case in another state. Contacts have been notified and are being self quarantined. As cases throughout the state increase, please remember to protect yourself and others.”

We have updated our Joplin Area C-19 totals as they are confirmed by governors of MO/KS/OK in our region who follow Jopln News First.

“Wash your hands often throughout the day, practice cough/sneeze etiquette, keep surfaces clean, and don’t touch your face with unclean hands. Please continue to practice social distancing and maintain 6 feet from other people. If you are sick-stay home.”

NEOSHO CHAMBER ANNOUNCES CANCELLATION OF RUMMAGE SALE