Closings
There are currently 28 active closings. Click for more details.

C-19 reaches McDonald County, Health Dept confirms

Joplin News First

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

McDonald County, Mo. — The county health department provides few details in a release of information.

“The McDonald County Health Department reports the first laboratory confirmed case of COVID-19 in a McDonald County resident. Our hearts and our support are with the family as they care for their loved one right now. This is a travel related case. As cases throughout the state increase, please remember to protect yourself. It is important to implement social distancing and stay home if you are sick.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Joplin News First

Trending Stories