C-19 numbers extensive at NEOK nursing home; Grove drive thru test site Thursday for OK residents

GROVE, Okla. — Governor Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma issued a State of Emergency on March 24. Critics were already saying it was too late because the novel CORONAVIRUS was in the state and spreading.

Fast forward to Monday morning McDonald County, Missouri, Health Department connected the Grove, Oklahoma, Wal-Mart as a location, in Delaware County, as a last-known place, a positive C-19 case had been on Sunday, April 5, after 4:00 PM.

According to information obtained late Monday the Oklahoma State Department of Health identified a list of LTC/Nursing Home Facilities over the weekend with significant spread in residents and staff.

LTC/NURSING HOME FACILITIES OKLAHOMA AS OF SUNDAY 11:59 PM

One nursing home in our coverage area, Grove Nursing Center, 1503 Har-Ber Road, Grove, Ok. had a shocking amount of cases (marked in red above):

37 residents

19 staff

56 total persons at facility

Unofficial information tells us that a Joplin area hospital is treating some patients from this Grove LTC facility.

We contacted Oklahoma State Representative Josh West’s office Tuesday for updated numbers to the facility chart above, those numbers were not yet available.

However they were able to provide us the number of confirmed cases in Delaware County, increasing from 64 Monday to 71 on Tuesday.

KFOR

THURSDAY CONTINUOUS DRIVE THRU TESTING CLINIC UNTIL SUPPLIES LAST

Representative West office provided information on a drive thru CORONAVIRUS testing site with the Delaware County Health Department this Thursday, 16 April, 2020, at the Civic Center in Grove.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Thursday, April 16, 2020

Where: Grove Civic Center, 1702 Main Street, Grove, OK

Contact: (918) 253-4511

In order to be eligible for testing, you must either meet one of the following:

Currently reside in Oklahoma

Work in Oklahoma

Temporarily live in Oklahoma (example, living in a hotel in Oklahoma)

This will be for individuals 16 and older, those that are 16/17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. In order to be tested, you must be experiencing 1 of the 4 criteria.

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Direct contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Delaware County Health Department released more detailed information late Monday afternoon on their FB page regarding the free testing.

Delaware County Health Department in collaboration with Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH), Delaware County Emergency Management, Grove Police Department, Grove Fire Department, and Grove EMS will offer a drive-thru testing site for COVID-19.

The service will be available Thursday April 16, from 10:00AM until 2:00PM at the Grove Civic Center, 1702 Main St. Grove, as supplies remain available.

To be eligible for testing, a person must be 16 or older, and currently experiencing a fever of 100.4F or greater, or have a cough or shortness of breath or be in close contact to a laboratory confirmed positive case within the last 14 days. Clients age 16 and 17 must have parental or guardian consent.

“We are pleased to be offering the drive-thru testing site for local residents who are showing symptoms,” said Regional Administrative Director Maria Alexander. “There is no charge for testing and does not require insurance. We ask that individuals remain in their vehicle at all times. ”

A physician’s order is not needed in order to be tested through the health department’s curbside testing option. However, established patients seeking testing are encouraged to contact their primary care provider.

For more information about the testing site, contact the Delaware County Health Department at 918-253-4511.

To learn more about COVID-19, call the COVID-19 call center at 877-215-8336 or 2-1-1 or visit https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov

KFOR

Ottawa and Delaware County officials also tell us today fire and police departments are traveling to Tulsa to retrieve additional cleaning supplies being distributed by the Tulsa Fire Department.

Those cleaning supplies will be distributed to LTC facilities. It’s a chlorine mixture for sterilization.

In addition to infectious disease plans these care centers always have in place according to our sister station KFOR-OK City additional precautions in the state include: