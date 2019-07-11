C-130 Hercules Military Plane Practicing Approach, Landing etc, at Joplin Airport

by: Shannon Becker

(Joplin, Mo.) — We monitor radio traffic, ground and air. We could tell immediately it was a normal plane from the chatter air-traffic-control. Here on our video the actual radio air traffic from plane to ground.

According to an insider (because we always know what’s up🤷🏼‍♂️) it’s just practicing some landing, approach and other simple moves.

THANKS to one of our VIP moderators for the excellent video!

