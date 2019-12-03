Bus involved in crash on the way to school

Joplin News First

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS (Hwy 400) — Shortly after 7:00 AM a Riverton School Bus was rear-ended just west of the four-way stop at K-26, SE Bagdad Road.

The crash occurred as the bus was stopped picking up a student. A westbound vehicle rear ended the bus at a high rate of speed.

Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves tells us 13 kids were on the bus and one was transported to a Joplin hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was transported via ambulance to JOPLIN with non life-threatening injuries.

