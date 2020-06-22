Burning SUV discovered to be abandoned

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Shortly after 12:15 AM Monday Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and Duenweg Fire Department were alerted to a vehicle fire on County Road 180 near Atlas. A passerby had noticed an SUV in the distance that was fully engulfed and had called 911.

Upon arrival it was observed the vehicle was abandoned. No one was in or around the 2015 Cadillac Escalade. Missouri State Highway Patrol arrived to process the scene and begin and investigation.

It’s believed the SUV is reported stolen out of Arkansas however that is not confirmed at the writing of this article.

No one was injured putting out the vehicle fire.

METS ambulance was on standby as support.

