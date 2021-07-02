Burglary suspect flees traffic stop in Missouri across state line on foot, to be captured by Oklahoma authorities

Joplin News First

by:

Posted: / Updated:

McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Friday morning McDonald County Deputy Sheppard performed a traffic stop on a pickup near the Oklahoma state line. 

The pickup description matched that of one caught on security camera and involved in an alleged burglary north of Southwest City on MO-43. 

Deputy Sheppard stopped the vehicle and made contact with the driver and a female in the vehicle.  During the roadside interview, the suspect climbed over the passenger and out the window of the vehicle and fled cross country, into a wooded area in Oklahoma.   Delaware County OK authorities assisted in the search and were able to capture Nathan Allen Haury, 36, Grove OK.” — McDonald Co. Sheriff Rob Evenson 

Haury is currently being held in Oklahoma at the Delaware County jail, waiting extradition back to Missouri. 

When back in Missouri he will be facing these charges filed Friday in McDonald County Circuit Court:  

  • Burglary 2nd
  • Resisting Arrest 

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS WHILE YOU SURF

INJURY CRASH CLOSES K-126 WEST OF PITTSBURG— click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for the full printed article. https://www.instagram.com/p/CQ1dZwGMBoF/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CQ1B7BGMrJy/ TWO DOGS RESCUED AND REBUVED FROM FIRE AT GROVE MOTEL — GROVE, Okla. — Image courtesy Cowskin Fire Department. Click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for the full article. $70,000 WORTH OF METH — THREE ARRESTED ON FELONY DRUG CHARGES — BENTON COUNTY, Mo. — From BCMSO release of information Thursday, July 1, 2021. “06/25/21- Benton County deputies responded to the area of UU and 7 Highways on a report of a suspicious vehicle. The reporting party stated that there were several people standing around a vehicle who were behaving suspiciously. Deputies responded to the area and contacted three people who were traveling in a Dodge Charger, two of which were approximately 50 feet away from the vehicle near the tree line stating they were urinating. A check was conducted on Tyshawn R. Carr, 21; Login G. Pool, 19; and Leilani M. Smith, 19, with no wants or warrants. All stated that they resided in the Kansas City area and ran out of gas on the way to a friend’s house in the Benton County area. LONGTIME BUSINESS BURNS IN EDNA, KANSAS, EDNA MATTRESS FACTORY — EDNA, Kan. — Tuesday morning authorities were alerted to a commercial structure fire in Edna, Kansas, at the Edna Mattress Factory. BIG BANG BASH — GALENA, Kan. — 2021 is in the books! Click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for a list of other big gatherings across the region! BIG BANG BASH — GALENA, Kan. — 2021 is in the books! Click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for a list of other big gatherings across the region! BOTH DRIVERS DEAD, HEAD ON CRASH TUESDAY MORNING — CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. -– Two Kansas men were killed in a crash Tuesday in southeast Kansas. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on U.S. 69, between 710 (Arcadia turnoff) and 720, north of Frontenac.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Weather Drawing Submission

Joplin News First