Burglary suspect flees traffic stop in Missouri across state line on foot, to be captured by Oklahoma authorities

McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Friday morning McDonald County Deputy Sheppard performed a traffic stop on a pickup near the Oklahoma state line.

The pickup description matched that of one caught on security camera and involved in an alleged burglary north of Southwest City on MO-43.

“Deputy Sheppard stopped the vehicle and made contact with the driver and a female in the vehicle. During the roadside interview, the suspect climbed over the passenger and out the window of the vehicle and fled cross country, into a wooded area in Oklahoma. Delaware County OK authorities assisted in the search and were able to capture Nathan Allen Haury, 36, Grove OK.” — McDonald Co. Sheriff Rob Evenson

Haury is currently being held in Oklahoma at the Delaware County jail, waiting extradition back to Missouri.

When back in Missouri he will be facing these charges filed Friday in McDonald County Circuit Court:

Burglary 2nd

Resisting Arrest

