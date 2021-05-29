Burglary suspect arrested after search warrant executed in neighboring town

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Police have taken a burglary suspect into custody in southeast Kansas. 

Authorities received information that Theodore “Tee” Lane, 20, of Galena, Kansas, was at a rural Riverton, Kansas, residence. 

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s office obtained a search warrant and Lane was taken into custody. 

He’s currently being held on the following charges:  

  • Burglary
  • Attempted Theft
  • Criminal Trespass

Charges are related to a burglary attempt at a rural Riverton residence on Sunday, May 23, 2021.

