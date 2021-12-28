Burglary, Criminal Trespass … Cherokee Co. Deputies investigate what two men were doing at 2:30 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Kan. — Two men are in custody after a Cherokee County Deputy discovered them burglarizing a building south of Columbus in the early morning hours of Tuesday.

At approximately 2:30 a.m., the Deputy observed suspicious lights outside of a building used for storing equipment and other property. Moments later a vehicle left and the deputy conducted a traffic stop.

As a result of information obtained from the suspects, and evidence in their possession, both occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody.

Ernest Wayne Moore, 49, of Chetopa, Kan. is being held on charges submitted:

Burglary

Theft

Criminal Trespass

Operating a Vehicle with Illegal Registration.

William Raymond Zimmerman, 35, of Columbus, Kan. is being held on charges submitted:

Burglary

Theft

Criminal Trespass

Sheriff David Groves states on social media regarding the arrests, “This is a great example of the solid police work being done by deputies, even when most of the county is sleeping peacefully in their homes.”

