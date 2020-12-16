Building Collapse on the Nevada Square; Nevada Fire Taking Down Structure to Safe Height

NEVADA, Mo. — Shortly after 5:00 PM Tuesday the Nevada Fire Department was alerted to a partial building collapse across from the Vernon County Courthouse on the Square.

Upon arrival Nevada Fire observed the northwest wall of 101 East Cherry had partially collapsed. No one was inside the building when it collapsed and no one was injured by flying debris.

The building has been in poor condition for a period of years and it was deemed unsafe according to city codes and not occupied.

It’s not known what caused the collapse.

Utilities were contacted to disconnect any active lines to the building. Rawlings Crane of Lamar was summoned to assist in bringing down unsteady portions.

About 9:00 PM an update to the media was released via video, “Right now they are trying to bring the building down to a safe height. That way if it does collapse we don’t have to worry about it collapsing and damaging other buildings in the area.”

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area as portions are still unstable. Cedar Street will be closed for equipment and barricades will be placed in the morning.

We will update this story here with more information as it becomes available from Nevada authorities. You can also follow their Nevada Fire Department Facebook page for updates.