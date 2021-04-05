Building burns where numerous Recovery groups meet daily; Despite structure destroyed they didn’t miss meeting, “We are a bunch of survivors”

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Fire Marshal has not released information yet regarding a fire that ravaged 1330 South Wall Sunday morning at the meeting place for numerous Narcotics Anonymous groups, including the popular noon group, “We Do Recover.”

Due to the age of the original building, fire continued rekindling Sunday. Joplin Public Works assisted the fire department in taking down a portion of the building. Done at times for public safety and/or to expose areas to completely extinguish a fire.

The portion that was taken down is an apartment attached to the structure, it’s where the majority of the fire was centered on the north end. No one lived in the apartment at the time.

“I spent 10 years of my life in that building. It’s where I got sober,” one member told us.

Another said, “I picked up all my clean time key tags and medallions there, through year 4.”

Despite the extensive fire Narcotics Anonymous members worked all day to clean items and salvage banners, chairs, memorabilia etc. And come 6:00 PM, 11 hours after the fire, they held a meeting next to the building using lawn chairs.

And poignantly one member told us, “We are a bunch of survivors. We will rise from the ashes.”







CLICK TO ENLARGE, THEN USE FINGERS TO ZOOM.

The meetings have been moved temporarily to a residence on the same property, to the west. Use same parking area as before.

To find a Narcotics Anonymous meeting near you click here. To view some meetings that are relocating to the building west click here.

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS AS YOU SURF