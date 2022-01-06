Bucket-lift truck being towed, burns in parking lot at Airport Drive, Mo.

AIRPORT DRIVE, Mo. — Thursday shortly before 11:30 a.m. Jasper County Emergency 911 were alerted to reports of a vehicle fire in the parking lot of Harp’s, 25685 Fir Road in Airport Drive, Missouri.

Carl Junction Fire, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies, METS ambulance responded.

CJ Fire first arrival stated the engine compartment was fully engulfed on a vehicle. The fire was under control within minutes.

On scene we learn it was a tow truck pulling a disabled bucket-lift truck, aka commercial boom truck.









Carl Junction Fire Chief Joe Perkins tells us they believed the battery caught fire in the towed vehicle. The tow company had just picked it up a short distance away. The towed vehicle wouldn’t start, so it was to be towed for repairs.

Chief Perkins said he believes the battery would have been smoldering prior to being pick up for tow.

The winds driving down the road would have fed a fire.

After things cooled off, Chief Perkins showed us the battery and then under the hood how the flames spread from that area, showing more intensity close to battery area. Then further away, less intensity.

No one was injured putting out the fire. The tow truck operator suffered minor burns separating the two trucks.

The commercial boom truck suffered extensive damage as seen in our images. The tow truck suffered major damage to paint and plastics at the rear of the truck, IE melted taillights etc.

Carl Junction Fire remained on scene until about 1:00 p.m.

