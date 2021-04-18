Bridge collapses in Historic Jolly Mill in Newton County

Newton County, Mo. — Information obtained on site at Jolly Mill Park that a tree fell Friday striking the historic metal and wooden bridge on the western edge of the park and it came crashing down into Capps Creek.

For the safety of the public for now the park has been closed until they can figure out a plan what to do. Park officials have contacted the DNR since the metals and materials are down in the water, however it is the weekend and no contact has been confirmed.

We are told this bridge was the east to west county road bridge from 1926 to 2000, and then it was gifted to the park. It was replaced by the current bridge on Jolly Mill Drive just to the south.

The Jolly Mill Park Board has not met yet to decide the fate of the twisted metal that remains.

“Jolly Mill began in 1848 and was named after a local family by the name of Jolly. It was a grist mill built on Capps Creek which is a tributary to Shoal Creek which runs through Joplin, Missouri. Thomas Isbell and his son John ran the mill to serve as a whiskey distillery.

The success of the mill led to the establishment in the 1850s and subsequent growth of the town of Jollification, the name referring to the unnaturally jovial disposition of the people who worked in and around the distillery.” WIKI

The town was burned during the Civil War, but the mill survived. The town was somewhat rebuilt in the 1870’s.

The mill was purchased in 1983 by The Friends of Jolly Mill and listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It is currently a privately supported recreational facility operated by a board of directors.

