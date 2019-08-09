BREAKING: Walmart Gunman Charged with Making Terroristic Threats

(GREENE COUNTY, Mo.) — Dimitriy N. Andreychenko charged with making a terrorist threat in the second degree – a class E felony and punishable by up to 4 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections and/or a fine of up to $10,000.00.

That’s from information received in a press release from Greene County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Patterson.

The charges stem from events which occurred yesterday, August 8, 2019, at the Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 3150 W. Republic St., Springfield, Missouri.

Mr. Patterson stated that, “Missouri protects the right of people to open carry a firearm, but that right does not allow an individual to act in a reckless and criminal manner endangering other citizens. As Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes famously explained, ‘the most stringent protection of free speech would not protect a man in falsely shouting fire in a theatre causing a panic.’” Mr. Patterson also asks everyone who exercises their right to carry a weapon to do so in a responsible manner.

Mr. Patterson is thankful that no one was injured at the Walmart, and asks that you join with him in your thoughts and prayers for the Battlefield Police Officer and citizen who were injured in a vehicle collision as the officer responded to the Walmart.

Mr. Patterson cautions that the charges contained in the felony complaint are merely allegations and that the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in court. The Defendant is currently in the Greene County Jail and being held on a $10,000 bond with a condition that he not possess any firearm.