BREAKING: Police Pursue Stolen Pickup Overnight Across 3-States

Silver Nissan Titan was taken in a burglary Monday at a Joplin home, now recovered, however white male still at-large

(Newton, Co.) — About 2:00 AM, Tuesday, a Newton County Sheriff’s Deputy was near the roundabout on Downstream Blvd and noticed a Silver Nissan Titan that was reported stolen in a bold burglary at a home in Joplin on Monday.

That Newton County Deputy pursued the Silver Titan into Oklahoma. He was joined by Quapaw Marshals in the pursuit. It was confirmed the Nissan was occupied one time by a white male.

The 25 minute pursuit then traveled into Kansas on 166 traveling east past Baxter Springs towards the Missouri line. Joplin Police and Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified of the pursuit and the possibility of the truck’s identity

The vehicle then traveled into Missouri and onto Alpaca Road, near the 3500 block, traveling north it seemed to give out a Newton County Deputy told us. “He really was driving it hard.”

“Then he got out on the passenger side and ran into the woods to the west.” A perimeter was set and multiple agencies combed the area for a period of time and the male subject was not located.

Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies were assisted by Quapaw Marshals, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the Joplin Police Department.