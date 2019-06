LIVE! BREAKING KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN TRAIN COLLIDES WITH CONCRETE TRUCK

Just before 1:00 P.M. on Friday, a southbound Kansas City Southern train struck a concrete truck.

The crossing is marked by a crossbuck, rather than a lighted crossing. The crash took place just northeast of Goodman in McDonald County.

The driver of concrete truck was ejected from the vehicle, according to EMS radio traffic. Unknown injuries at this time.

The concrete truck was empty and reportedly from a Joplin company.