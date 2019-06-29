BREAKING: Joplin Police officer sprayed with “bear spray” during routine traffic stop, now two in KS custody after pursuit

White pickup initially stopped for not displaying tags, two in custody are believed to be from Kansas City area

Joplin Police tell us Saturday morning shortly after 4:00 AM an officer was performing a routine traffic stop near 2600 west 7th on a White Chevy pickup that was not displaying tags.

Someone in the vehicle sprayed the officer with a pepper or “bear spray” and the pickup fled. Then JPD officers initiated a pursuit westbound towards Kansas on US-66.

Reported speeds up to 75 mph traveling west towards Galena, KS. Missouri authorities then alerted Cherokee County Kansas Sheriff’s Deputies as well as Galena Kansas PD.

About 1 mile west of Galena, near SE 90th Rd, the pickup officers believe started to experience mechanical issues. It then pulled off the roadway 100 feet into tall grass. However the two occupants, male and female, were detained quickly by Cherokee County Kansas Sheriff’s Deputies.

MALE & FEMALE FROM PECULIAR, MO, AREA

The two are reported to be from the Peculiar, MO area, south of Kansas City. Approximately 140 miles north of Joplin. The two told officers they were “just out for a drive”. The pickup is reported stolen out of the Kansas City area.

The @JOPLINPD officer we believe was being treated for the pepper spray by EMS. There is not a current update on the officers condition.

This is a developing story. More information released as it’s available from Cherokee County Kansas Sheriff’s Office and the Joplin Police Department.

