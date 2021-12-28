Box truck rolls onto side in crash near Loma Linda

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — About 12:35 p.m. Tuesday, reports of a crash alerted Newton County Central Communications of a box truck crash on MO-43, just south of Douglas Fir, near Loma Linda, Mo.

Redings Mill Fire Protection District, Newton County Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

On scene Tpr M.W. Coleman tells us it was a single vehicle crash. The nearly empty box truck left the right side of the road then fell to its side on the soft ground.

The truck was traveling north on MO-43. The driver suffered minor injuries.

Santa Fe Towing sat the truck upright and removed it. Traffic returned to normal about 3:00 p.m.

Stay with Joplin News First as we continue to learn more. Subscribe to our daily newsletter so you don’t miss an article. Click here then check the box next to our name and click subscribe.