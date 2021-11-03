Both drivers killed, head-on crash south of Purdy, three others flown to Springfield

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — About 7 p.m. Tuesday evening Monett Emergency 911 were alerted with reports of a serious two vehicle crash south of Purdy, Missouri, near MO-37 and FR2090.

Purdy Fire, Barry Lawrence Ambulance and Barry County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

Troop D summoned the MSHP crash team to assemble.

According to investigation of troopers, a 2013 Chevy Cruz crossed the center line striking a 2011 Chevy Malibu head on. The Cruz overturned in the crash. Both drivers were killed.

Taylor McGlothlin, 18, male, of Monett, was driving the Chevy Cruz northbound on MO-37. He was pronounced and transported to Fohn Funeral Home in Cassville.

Occupants in the Cruz included two females from Cassville. Both were flown to Mercy Springfield suffering serious injuries; Katlyn Rose (sp), 20, and Katia Knott, 21.

Maria Haros, 33, of Cassville, was driving the Chevy Malibu southbound on MO-37. She was pronounced and transported to Fohn Funeral Home in Cassville.

One occupant in the Malibu, 15-year-old male, suffered serious injuries and he was flown to Mercy Springfield.

Tpr. T. Coffey, Missouri State Highway Patrol, states, “[Chevy Cruz] crossed over the center line and struck [Chevy Malibu]. Both drivers were pronounced deceased by Barry County Deputy Coroner Todd McCoy at the scene.”

Both drivers were not wearing seatbelts. One occupant in each vehicle was belted according to the initial report.

MSHP TROOP D INITIAL REPORT/SCREENSHOT.

The MSHP Troop D crash team assisted investigation; Sgt. S. Richardson, Tpr. A. Poulson and T. Badgett.”

Thomas Towing removed the vehicles, clearing the crash.

