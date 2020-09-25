Bond remains for Carthage man accused of shaking baby; Infant required life-saving CPR on two occasions

CARTHAGE, Mo. – A Carthage man’s bond remains at $500,000 after a Thursday video court appearance in Jasper County court where he requested a reduced bond. Hunter Kelley, 21, is charged with Abuse Or Neglect Of A Child – Serious Emotional Or Physical Injury – No Sexual Contact { Felony B RSMo: 568.060 }

Carthage authorities responded to a residential medical call the early morning hours of Saturday, September 12, 2020, in reference to an infant who was unresponsive and requiring CPR.

“She would not go to sleep after being fed a bottle of formula. Hunter said that he grabbed [the infant] and shook her four times. He said that he shook her hard and her head was moving around but he did not throw her or strike her.” Kelley admitted to Carthage Police in filed court affidavit

The infant was resuscitated and taken to Mercy Carthage Hospital where she was later transported to Mercy Hospital Springfield.

The injuries to the infant are extensive including: “rib fracture, subdural hemorrhage and intravenventricular blood, and bilateral hemorrhages with multilayers. [The infant] required a ventilator to breath, her brain activity is minimal, and it is unknown if [she] will survive.”

There is no update on the infants condition.

NOT THE FIRST TIME

Kelley also admitted to officers this incident wasn’t the first time he had shaken the infant requiring CPR. Approximately a week prior to September 12, 2020, Kelley said he grabbed her around the torso. Stating he shook her until she lost consciousness. The infant required resuscitation from him but she was not immediately taken to a medical treatment facility.

In court Thursday, Judge Joseph L. Hensley, appointed a public defender on behalf of Kelley. October 14, 2020, is his next court appearance at 9:00 AM.