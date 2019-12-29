Bomb threat above I-44/Will Rogers Turnpike at world’s largest McDonald’s

UPDATE: 5:21 PM — The exit is now open and all normal traffic along the toll road resumes. Employees at the McDonald’s and Subway have been allowed back into the building.

ORIGINAL STORY

CRAIG COUNTY, Ok. — A Joplin News First source tell us that a bomb threat was called in regarding the McDonald’s that spans over I-44 in Northeast Oklahoma at Vinita. The interstate below was shut down for a very short time Sunday afternoon.

Authorities worked to clear the building and evaluate other area rooftops and businesses quickly. However the exit surrounding the McDonald’s remains closed.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority confirmed online what our source told us regarding the McDonald’s exit.

Posted during 4:00PM hour.

Tipsters tell us as of 4:33 PM the interstate is clear but the exit where McDonald’s spans the roadway, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are still present and the exit remains closed to normal traffic.

We are waiting official word. Some persons might have been detained for questioning. However there was never an active shooter or a hostage situation.

We will update this post as more information becomes available.