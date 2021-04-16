Bomb Squad robot clears vehicle finding, ‘no suspicious device’ in Lamar, U.S. 160 reopens to traffic

LAMAR, Mo. — The Lamar Police Department provide more detailed information to the events that occurred Friday morning on U.S. 160 in Lamar.

“This morning, 04/16/21, at about 07:30hrs, Lamar Police Officers responded to Casey’s in Lamar regarding a call for a suspicious person. It was reported that a male came into the store and told the clerks that he had a bomb in his car. The male was not making threats to the store, but believed someone placed a bomb inside his car to harm him. The male then left and was found across the street in a yard.

COIRTESY DUSTIN LAWSON.



Officers did see unusual wiring inside the vehicle. The wiring ran to the hood of the vehicle and through the dash outside the car and under the hood. There were also several other unexplainable wires around the steering column and under the dash. The officers did not open the car but took photographs of the car and the wiring and sent them to the Springfield Fire Department bomb squad.

After receiving the photos, the bomb squad recommended the area be evacuated for 300 feet from the vehicle. This included shutting down the roadway. The Lamar Police Department was assisted by the Barton County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol in evacuating the area and securing the roadways.

After arrival, the bomb squad deployed a robot to the vehicle, then later bomb techs searched the vehicle. They were able to clear the car and no explosive devices were located.

After a review of the totality of the circumstances surrounding this incident, the male that made the initial statements was transported to a Joplin Hospital.

We thank the community for their patience and understanding through this event.“

