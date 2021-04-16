Bomb Squad and suspicious vehicle in Lamar

LAMAR, Mo. — The Lamar Police Department state they have contacted the Springfield Fire Department Bomb Squad Friday morning regarding a suspicious vehicle a man drove to Casey’s, 401 East 12th.

“This morning, a male went into Casey’s in Lamar and said he had a bomb in his car. Officers responded and found multiple wires in the car.” LAMAR POLICE DEPARTMENT

As of the initial printing of this article they are waiting for the bomb squad to arrive. The individual has been detained. They ask that you please avoid this area.

This is a developing news story and we will update here as more information becomes available.

