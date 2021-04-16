Bomb Squad and suspicious vehicle in Lamar

Joplin News First

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

GOOGLE STREET VIEW, DATE UNKNOWN

LAMAR, Mo. — The Lamar Police Department state they have contacted the Springfield Fire Department Bomb Squad Friday morning regarding a suspicious vehicle a man drove to Casey’s, 401 East 12th.

“This morning, a male went into Casey’s in Lamar and said he had a bomb in his car. Officers responded and found multiple wires in the car.”

LAMAR POLICE DEPARTMENT

As of the initial printing of this article they are waiting for the bomb squad to arrive. The individual has been detained. They ask that you please avoid this area.

This is a developing news story and we will update here as more information becomes available.

FOLLOW OUT SOCIALS, SEE NEWS AS YOU SURF

FIRE EARLY FRIDAY MORNING KNOCKS OUT POWER TO SOME — MIAMI, Okla. — CLICK @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for article. Courtesy Christina Wickliffe. THE FIRST THIRD THURSDAY SINCE 2019 — DOWNTOWN JOPLIN, Mo. — Click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link to read our stories on FSHP. THE FIRST THIRD THURSDAY SINCE 2019 — DOWNTOWN JOPLIN, Mo. — Click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link to read our stories on FSHP. REMEMBER THAT TIME KISS WAS AT THIRD THURSDAY? That was memorable! Make a memory tonight! First Third Thursday since 2019! 5:30 - 8:30 Downtown Joplin. Click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for our article on FSHP. MAN PLEADS GUILTY TO MURDER IN JUNE 2019 SHOOTOUT WITH SON AND HIS GIRLFRIEND — Click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for our FSHP article. FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE IN CUSTODY— RANDY TEAGUE, 38, TAKEN INTO CUSTODY BY JOPLIN POLICE PATROL OFFICERS WEDNESDAY 3:08 PM No.3 BIG 3 STORY — I-49 OPENS 9 DAYS EARLY — WATCH SOON FOR NB REPAIRS — I-49 SOUTHBOUND OPEN — NEW CONCRETE PAVEMENT COMPLETED NINE DAYS EARLY — NEWTON, Co. — Crews move the barriers and it’s open! It’s dusty because it’s new concrete! Click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for the full printed article. See the map where they are working and dates to keep updated. No.2 BIG 3 STORY — COLE DARBY CRUISE TO PROM — CRUISE TO PROM 2021 — JOPLIN, Mo. — Leann and Ron Darby’s son, Cole, was a senior at Joplin High School 8 years ago. He was in the Special Education Department at JHS and thought he’d like to drive the families classic truck to prom. Well the problem being he didn’t have a drivers license. So the Darby’s got some of their friends together with classic cars and escorted all the kids in the Special Education Department to Prom. And they have been doing it since then! Even though Cole is in his 20’s Ron and Leann still have that 🛻 truck! And their friends still support each year! It’s the 8th Annual Cole Darby Cruise to Prom! No.1 BIG 3 STORIES — TOUR INSIDE THE BARROW GANG HIDEOUT, THE GARAGE APARTMENT ON WEST 34th IN JOPLIN — JOPLIN, Mo. — April 13 marked 88 years since two of our Joplin area officers were killed in the line of duty. Joplin Police Detective Harry McGinnis and Newton County Sheriff’s office Wes Harryman were ambushed by the Barrow Gang as they went to see about a stolen vehicle reported to authorities by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The officers were met with a barrage of gunfire. Bonnie and Clyde killed nine law enforcement officers in along the trail of their crimes. Click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link. Or the video tour is posted on our INSTA here too. It’s an extended IGTV video.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Weather Drawing Submission

Joplin News First