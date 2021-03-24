Convicted Man Cuts Ankle Monitor and Skips Sentencing in Jasper County Court; Bond Revoked, Warrant Issued for Man Convicted of Child Sex Crimes

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin man failed to show up for sentencing on Monday, March 15, after being found guilty of child sex crimes on February 11.

The day following conviction, February 12, Robert Shields, 50, was released on bond.

  • CONDITIONS OF BOND
  • $100,000 surety
  • Electronic monitoring
  • House arrest at the address provided to the Sheriff’s Office

Shields was convicted of four charges dating back to 2017, including child molestation, statutory sodomy, and two counts of statutory rape. The two day trial took place in Jasper County court — ending Thursday February 11. The judge ordered a sentencing assessment and set the sentencing hearing for March 15th.

When Shields failed to show up for court, his bond was revoked and a warrant issued.

“Defendant fails to appear. Bond revoked. Capias warrant ordered with NO BOND set. On the Court’s own motion a bond forfeiture hearing will be set on May 24, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Clerk to notify bonding company in writing of Defendant’s failure to appear and of the date time of bond forfeiture hearing. So ordered, Dean G. Dankelson, Circuit Judge”

Mo CASE NET

LBS Monitoring Services, LLC filed a letter with the court on March 15 providing a timeline of what occurred the morning he failed to show for court.

“LBS received a “bracelet tamper” this am at approximately 10:00 AM. LBS called the Joplin PD, advised of issue and that the “victim” does live out of state, a Police Officer met the LBS Officer at Mr. Shields residence. Mr. Shields was not in the residence or on the property. The GPS device and charger were discovered on the premises.

After thorough analysis, it appears that Mr. Shields did “cloak” the device while cutting through the titanium bracelet and managed to remove the device at 08:13 this date.

Mr. Shields is at large and should be considered an absconder.”

LBS MONITORING SERVICES, LLC

Additional information obtained is a BOLO (Be On the Look Out) for Robert Shields, 49, has circulated to area law enforcement agencies.

If anyone has any information or believe they have seen Robert Shields you are encouraged to contact your local law enforcement agency.

