Body of man identified in Shoal Creek recovery Friday; Joplin Police Death Investigation of 46-year-old man

JOPLIN, Mo. — Capt. William Davis of the Joplin Police Department releases information regarding the body found by kayakers at McIndoe Park Friday.

Capt. Davis states, “July 16th, 2021 at approximately 5:30 pm the Joplin Police Department Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call of a body that was found in Shoal Creek.”

Joplin News First was on scene and Sgt. Ketrina Jones confirmed to us an adult male was found deceased in the water.

GOOGLE MAP SHOWING McINDOE PARK WHERE BODY WAS LOCATED BY KAYAKERS FRIDAY AROUND 5:30 p.m.

Capt Davis continues, “The deceased has been identified as Brandon Vickers, age 46, of Joplin. Next of kin has been notified. Detectives with the Joplin Police Department are conducting an active death investigation.”

If you have any information on the incident contact the Joplin Police Department at 417.623.3131.

