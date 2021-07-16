Body recovered from waters of Shoal Creek at McIndoe Park; Discovered by kayakers just west of historic low water bridge

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 5:30 p.m. Friday reports of a body in the water at Shoal Creek alerted Redings Mill Fire Protection District and Joplin Fire Department.

Spotted in the water by witnesses just west of the historic low water walking bridge alongside McIndoe Park.



Joplin Police Detectives arrived beginning investigation.

The body was out near the middle of the creek, about 30-40 feet, and caught on some debris.

There have been no reports of anyone in distress. No reports of anyone missing that we are aware of at this time.

The body was removed from the water around 6:45 p.m. by boat. Then transported west, downstream, to the McIndoe Park Boat Ramp.

Sgt. Ketrina Jones tells us it is an adult male, in their 30’s. Additionally police believe they know the identity of the deceased. Next of kin has not been notified.

Newton County Coroner Dale Owen claimed the body at the boat ramp. Sgt. Jones tells us it will be the discretion of the coroner if an autopsy will be done to determine cause of death.

