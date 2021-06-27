Body recovered from inside flooded vehicle; Missouri State Emergency Management remind of Flash Flooding, roads might not be barricaded, stay alert, waters rise fast

CLINTON COUNTY, Mo. — Saturday morning about 9:00 a.m. reports of a vehicle in floodwaters along Jenkins Branch Creek in the Gower Fire District. Water Rescue and Clinton Co. Sheriff’s Deputies responded to NW County Line Rd.

“Gower Fire rescued 2 people and assisted us in the recovery of a body from the vehicle. No names will be released out of respect for the families at this time.” — CCSO

Clinton County is part of the Kansas City Metro area. Click map to enlarge.

This is a strong reminder to NOT drive through flood waters reminded the Sheriff’s office in a release of information on social media.

“After flood waters receded, Clinton County Coroner Lee Hanks and Sheriff Larry Fish went wading in waters to help Randy’s Tow recover the vehicle.”

Missouri State Emergency Management Agency say, “Never drive through floodwater, even if it appears shallow. It only takes SIX inches of floodwater to move a car. It’s not worth risking your life or someone else’s.



With flash flooding it’s important to be extra alert in affected areas, as roads may not always be closed or barricaded before you encounter water.”

Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri State Highway Patrol also assisted.

