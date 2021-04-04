Body of woman discovered as firefighters extinguish house fire; State Fire Marshal assisting investigation

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. — Sheriff Danny Smith releases information Sunday regarding an overnight house fire in Crawford County at 143 South 250th Street, a rural Mulberry address.

As firefighters from area departments extinguished the blaze an adult female victim was discovered deceased inside the residence.

He states it began at 3:41 AM with a call to 911 reporting a house fire. Arma Fire, Baker Fire and Frontenac Fire responded along with Crawford County EMS and Crawford County Sheriff’s Deputies.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office was contacted and they responded to assist with investigation.

The body was transported to Kansas City for autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

