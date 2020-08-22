Body of deceased child discovered in Carthage backyard

Carthage Police Chief Greg Dagnan tells is they believe it is an infant child.

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage Police Department responded to a residence,1102 Walnut, shortly after 4:00 PM Saturday.

Carthage Police Chief Greg Dagnan tells us, “We got a report that somebody had found the body of a deceased child. We responded, and we can confirm the body of a deceased child in this back yard.”

The body is in a state of decay. It’s undetermined how long the body has been there.

“It was some neighbors who noticed it. So we have talked to all of them. We are talking to everyone that lives in the house.”

Officer Chad Dininger, PIO for the Carthage Police Department, tells us he believes this is an isolated incident.

The body was partially buried and had recently been partially unearthed.

Currently it is being treated as a death investigation. The body will be sent for autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Ofc. Dininger told us they have talked to the adults at the residence however the Jasper County Juvenile office is assisting them to interview children who live at the house.

If anyone has any information you are encouraged to contact the Carthage Police Department: 417-237-7200.