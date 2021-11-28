Body of Ark. man found by hunters in Barry County, Mo.; Two suspects in custody arrested in Tulsa, Okla.

Lt. Jeff Taylor of Springdale PD states the case is being treated as homicide and the two suspects, Reginald Baker and Daniel Blanks, will likely have charges upgraded.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tuesday evening, Nov. 23, Springdale police responded to 1252 Cooper Drive for a welfare check at approximately 8:15 p.m. A caller told dispatch that she could hear people fighting in a nearby apartment. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a trail of blood in the parking lot leading to Apartment A133.

Officers met with a male in Apartment A133 who stated he was hanging out with Richard Phillips, 39, when a group of men came to the apartment. The witness told officers that Phillips began to argue and then fight with the men.

The men then took Phillips from the apartment and left the area. The witness stated that he did not know who the men were but it appeared Phillips knew them.

Police believe that Phillips was injured during the altercation and needed medical attention. A missing and endangered alert was then broadcast for Richard Phillips.

Friday, Nov. 26, SPD announced two men arrested in the case. SPD identified Daniel Blanks, 43, of Fort Smith, and Reginald Baker, 40, of Seligman, Mo., as suspects in the disappearance of Richard Phillips.

Baker and Blanks were arrested and are facing charges of kidnapping, residential burglary, and second degree battery.

Detectives obtained information that both men were in Tulsa, Okla., area and requested assistance from the Tulsa Police Department, according to a news release. Friday at 3:51 p.m. Tulsa police located and arrested both Baker and Blanks without incident. They are currently being held in the Tulsa County Jail waiting extradition to Arkansas.

Saturday, Nov. 27, hunters in Barry County, Mo., discovered a body and called the Barry County Sheriff’s Office. BCSO contacted the Springdale Police Department and detectives were able to confirm that it was the body of Phillips. C

Police said that evidence at the scene suggested that Phillips died in Springdale, meaning the case will be prosecuted in Washington County, Ark.

The body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine the manner and cause of death.

Lieutenant Jeff Taylor with Springdale PD said that the case is being treated as a homicide and the two suspects that are currently in custody, Reginald Baker and Daniel Blanks, will likely have their charges upgraded in the coming days.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Springdale Police Department at (479) 751-4542 or the Criminal Investigation Division at (479) 750-8139.