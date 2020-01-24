Body identified in Crawford County, prelim information: struck by vehicle

Official cause of death is not yet determined, a completed autopsy and cause of death are pending

SE CRAWFORD COUNTY, KS, (OPOLIS) — Crawford County Sheriff Danny Smith releases information Friday morning regarding the body discovered on Wednesday in the extreme SE corner of the county.

It was shortly after 8:00 AM when a body was discovered near the state line in Opolis. That full story follows this media release that was posted online Friday.

The deceased female that was located in Opolis Wednesday morning was identified as Brandi S. Moore, 35 of Pittsburg Kansas. Preliminary external examination of the body by the pathologist has indicated that the injuries sustained by Moore are consistent with being struck by a vehicle. A completed autopsy and official cause of death are pending. The identity of the driver and vehicle has not been determined at this time. The time of death death occurred between 8:00 pm Tuesday January 21st and 6:00 am Wednesday January 22nd. It happened on Walnut Street between 2nd and 3rd Street east of the Opolis City Park. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.

OPOLIS, Ks. (Wednesday) — Crawford County Sheriff Danny Smith tells us this morning that it was shortly after 8:00 AM that the body of a female was discovered in the SE part of the county in a ditch.

UPDATE FROM CCKSO

“Right now we have detectives and other law enforcement agencies helping to process the scene.”

He told us it’s too early to tell the cause of death. Crime scene tape surrounds the area as of our live! Joplin News First report at 9:45 AM.

It’s just north of MOKAN Dragway a few miles in the town of Opolis, Kansas. Opolis borders on the Kansas and Missouri state line.

“We don’t believe there is any danger to the public at this time,” Sheriff Smith states.

He is hoping to have information or later in the day or tomorrow.

The body was discovered near the intersection of 2nd and Walnut in the city of Opolis, Kansas. It’s two blocks west of State Line Road.