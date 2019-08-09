1  of  2
Breaking News
BREAKING: Missing children found safe BREAKING: Body found in McDonald County identified, woman’s 3 children still missing

Body Found Along Hwy 59 Identified; Woman’s Three Children still Missing

Joplin News First

McDonald Co. Sheriff's Office need your help in locating her three children

by: Priscilla Mace, Jessica Schaer, VID: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

(PINEVILLE, Mo.) — The McDonald County Sheriff’s Office has tentatively identified the female found last week alongside Highway 59 between Lanagan and Noel.

According to friends, 25-year-old Jessica McCormack has not been seen since around the middle of July.

McCormack’s Three Children. Images: McDonald Co Sheriff

The Sheriff’s Office says it has strong evidence to believe the body found with a suitcase by a bicyclist last month on the side of Highway 59 is that of McCormack.

Formal identification will not be complete until dental records and DNA samples are confirmed, but authorities do have a DNA sample from a family member at this time to compare.

McCormack’s three small children have not been seen since her disappearance.

The Sheriff’s office needs your help to find the kids. They have been identified as 4-year-old Siah Casillas, 20-month-old Saidah Noor and 7-month old Intisar Mahamed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story