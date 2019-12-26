Body discovered on property near busy corner, 8th and St Louis

Capt Nick Jimenez told us it was too early to tell if foul play was involved

JOPLIN, Mo. — Capt Nick Jimenez of the Joplin Police Department told us Thursday afternoon they were conducting a death investigation after a body was discovered.

Police responded to a call regarding an unresponsive person near East 8th and South St Louis around 1:15 PM.

It was quickly determined the person was deceased.

Detectives and investigators were visible combing the property, 700 bk S St Louis, Thursday afternoon. According to county records the property is owned by 360° Auto Sales.

Shortly after 2:00 PM the body was removed. Crime scene tape remained until about 4:15 PM.

We asked Capt Jimenez if foul play was suspected and he said, “It’s too early to tell.” Joplin Police declined to release further information including name, age or gender.

If you have any information you are encouraged to call the JPD non-emergency number 417-623-3131. Ask for the officer supervisor on duty, officers are available 24 hours a day.