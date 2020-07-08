Body discovered on private property; Death investigation begins on West C Street

JOPLIN, Mo. — Neighbors tell us Joplin Police began gathering about 1:00 PM Wednesday around the 1100 block of West C street on private property.

Joplin Police Department Capt William Davis tell us an employee discovered a body in tall grass to the north of the roadway behind security fencing.

“About 1:00 PM this afternoon we received report of a suspicious person at Eagle Picher, officers responded, located an individual who was obviously deceased. Currently detectives are on the scene, processing the scene, trying to collect evidence, trying to determine cause of death, and trying to identify the individual at this time.”

Capt Davis goes on to say the cause of death is unknown, the age of the male is not known.

The deputy coroner arrived around 2:45 PM to claim the the body. Officers and detectives will remain on the scene for an unknown period of time afterwards.

We will have more information as this investigation develops from JPD detectives.

