Body discovered near Hulston, Mo. townsite now identified; Stockton Lake was created by damming the Sac River in 1969

DADE COUNTY, Mo. – The Dade County sheriff has released the identity of a man found dead last week in a wooded area northeast of Greenfield, Mo. near the former town of Hulston, Mo.

Sheriff Max Huffman told the Greenfield Vedette the man was identified as Billy Mack Walker, 69. He was found Dec. 15, 2021, by a person walking on a county road near the old Hulston townsite in rural Dade County.

The body was found without clothing about 20-25 feet off the road in the Sac River bottoms, Huffman said.

The sheriff’s statement to the Vedette said the man’s last known address was Galena, Mo., and next of kin had been notified.

SAC RIVER

Stockton Lake was created as a water source for Springfield, Mo. as the Sac River was dammed in 1969.

“Stockton Lake is one of Missouri’s seven major lakes, all man-made. It was formed by damming the Sac River near the city of Stockton in 1969. The lake is crossed by three state highways over a network of six bridges. A pipeline carries water from Stockton Lake to Fellows Lake in northern Greene County to help supplement water for the city of Springfield. Stockton lake has numerous coves protected from the wind making it a great lake to wakeboard, water ski or other water sports.” WIKI

The body was located near the beginning of the lake at the former Hulston, Mo. townsite. The Sac River winds through the Ozark Hills of Southwest Missouri. “118 miles long, with headwaters in western Greene County. The stream passes through the northeast corner of Lawrence County then re-enters Greene County. The stream enters Dade County northwest of Ash Grove.” WIKI

THE EXACT LOCATION OF THE BODY IS UNKNOWN. THIS IS THE AREA OF THE FORMER TOWN OF HULSTON, MO.

We will edit this article with updated information becomes available from authorities. Stay with Joplin News First as we continue to learn more. Subscribe to our daily newsletter so you don’t miss an article. Click here then check the box next to our name and click subscribe.