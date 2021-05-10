Body discovered in water near Miami Riverview Park identified, next of kin notified, investigation continues

MIAMI, Okla. — The Grand River Dam Authority is investigating after the body of an adult male was discovered floating Saturday morning in south of Riverview Park in Miami.

Sources say Monday morning he has been identified and next of kin has been notified. However the name has not been released to the public by the GRDA.

DESCRIPTION: white male, around 5’8 to 5’10 and 165-180 pounds with reddish brown hair, a mustache and goatee.

If you have any information that could assist authorities in this ongoing investigation contact the Grand River Dam Authority at 918-256-0911.

