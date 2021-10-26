Body discovered in Delaware Co. Okla.; Located near missing Springdale, Ark. woman’s car, purse

Ava Moore, 82, has been missing since Wednesday, Oct. 20, from Springdale, Ark.

KANSAS, Okla. — Detectives with Springdale Police Department, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) and Delaware County Okla. Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday that a body was found near the vehicle of Ava Moore, the woman missing from Springdale since Wednesday, Oct. 20.

Detectives received a report Sunday that Moore’s car and purse had been found in Kansas, Oklahoma.

“On Sunday, October 24, 2021 at approximately 2:00pm a detective with the Springdale Police Department received a call that Ava Moore’s purse and contents had been located in rural Kansas Oklahoma by a citizen. Her vehicle was located a short distance away unoccupied.” SPRINGDALE ARK. POLICE

Upon searching the area Monday, officials say s woman’s body was found a short distance from where Moore’s car and purse were found..

Springdale Police confirmed Monday that the OSBI is taking over the investigation.

The body was sent to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy.

Oklahoma authorities nor Springdale Arkansas Police have not confirmed whether the body found was Moore’s or the cause of death.

