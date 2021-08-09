Body identified as Miami man, discovered by mowers along 69A last week; Authorities seek public help, car mirror recovered as evidence

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — Sheriff David Dean tells us the deceased man has been positively identified and next of kin notified, following the discovery of a body by a mowing crew along 69A last Thursday, August 5.

Dale Miner, of Miami, is thought to have been struck by a vehicle. Investigators recovered numerous pieces of vehicle debris scattered along the area. Most importantly a car mirror. Miami Police Chief Thomas “Hightower”Anderson told us finding the make and model that goes with that mirror was the first step of the investigation.

ARROW INDICATES THE CRIME SCENE THAT IS ROPED OFF IN THIS GOOGLE MAP SCREENSHOT AT TIME OF INVESTIGATION WHEN ROADWAY WAS SHUTDOWN.

They continue to seek assistance from the public for tips. If someone knows a vehicle with unexplained damage. Contact the Miami Police Department (918) 542-5585.

OSBI, Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office and Tribal Police are assisting in the investigation. The public can contact any agency that will help the investigation.

