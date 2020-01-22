Closings
Body discovered along road near state line; Crawford Co. Sheriff Danny Smith says cause of death too early to tell

by: Shannon Becker

OPOLIS, Ks. — Crawford County Sheriff Danny Smith tells us this morning that it was shortly after 8:00 AM that the body of a female was discovered in the SE part of the county in a ditch.

“Right now we have detectives and other law enforcement agencies helping to process the scene.”

He told us it’s too early to tell the cause of death. Crime scene tape surrounds the area as of our live! Joplin News First report at 9:45 AM.

It’s just north of MOKAN Dragway a few miles in the town of Opolis, Kansas. Opolis borders on the Kansas and Missouri state line.

“We don’t believe there is any danger to the public at this time,” Sheriff Smith states.

He is hoping to have information or later in the day or tomorrow.

The body was discovered near the intersection of 2nd and Walnut in the city of Opolis, Kansas. It’s two blocks west of State Line Road.

