Boat explosion at Lake of the Ozarks claims a life

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo.– About 4:00 PM Saturday, Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed a boat explosion at Lake of the Ozarks. They responded to a vessel that exploded near the 1 mm of the Glaize Arm.

There were four people aboard the boat.

Three injuries were reported to investigators. Extent of injuries is unknown.

Late Saturday afternoon the fourth person was accounted for, discovered deceased, in the burned out vessel.

“#LakeOfTheOzarks Update: The missing boater was located in the engine compartment of the vessel and is deceased.” @MSHPTrooperF

More information released possibly Sunday after next-of-kin notifications are completed.

VIDEO: courtesy Ed Visel & KOLR/OzarksFirst