Boat explosion at Lake of the Ozarks claims a life

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo.– About 4:00 PM Saturday, Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed a boat explosion at Lake of the Ozarks. They responded to a vessel that exploded near the 1 mm of the Glaize Arm.
- There were four people aboard the boat.
- Three injuries were reported to investigators. Extent of injuries is unknown.
- Late Saturday afternoon the fourth person was accounted for, discovered deceased, in the burned out vessel.
“#LakeOfTheOzarks Update: The missing boater was located in the engine compartment of the vessel and is deceased.”@MSHPTrooperF
More information released possibly Sunday after next-of-kin notifications are completed.
VIDEO: courtesy Ed Visel & KOLR/OzarksFirst