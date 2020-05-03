Closings
Boat explosion at Lake of the Ozarks claims a life

by: Shannon Becker, KOLR

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo.– About 4:00 PM Saturday, Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed a boat explosion at Lake of the Ozarks. They responded to a vessel that exploded near the 1 mm of the Glaize Arm.

  • There were four people aboard the boat.
  • Three injuries were reported to investigators. Extent of injuries is unknown.
  • Late Saturday afternoon the fourth person was accounted for, discovered deceased, in the burned out vessel.

#LakeOfTheOzarks Update: The missing boater was located in the engine compartment of the vessel and is deceased.”

More information released possibly Sunday after next-of-kin notifications are completed.

