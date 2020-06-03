Blow out causes RV to lose control and crash, towed vehicle rollover

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. (Rural Carl Junction) — Just before 5:10 PM Wednesday Carl Junction Fire and METS ambulance were alerted to an RV crash with a towed vehicle along 171 north of Carl Junction.

Upon arrival authorities observed a, “mobile home off in the ditch,” on the west side of the road.

It was discovered the northbound RV had a front tire blow out causing it to cross all lanes of traffic then crash into the trees next to the Kansas City Southern railroad tracks.

The RV was towing a Jeep, which came to rest behind the RV, on its side.

Occupants were checked out by METS ambulance but they were found to have minor injuries, not requiring transport to a hospital.

Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies helped to control traffic along with Carl Junction Fire Department.

Missouri State Highway Patrol are investigating the crash. More information will be posted here as it is released by their agency.