JOPLIN, Mo. — Today traffic, Thursday, August 26, will be halted on North Main and the immediate area surrounding Dover Hill as blasting will occur to secure footings deep into bedrock of Dover Hill for the new elementary school set to open in 2022.

Joplin Police are halting traffic around 1:20 p.m.

Information received is that it will occur at 1:30 p.m.

It is not known if we will hear an explosion or even see it visibly.

We hope to carry it live on our channel from a safe distance.