Blackcat rollover crash Monday afternoon

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 2:10 PM Monday Jasper County 911 began receiving calls regarding a rollover crash on Blackcat Road just south of Fir Road at Festive Lane in the Carl Junction Area.

Carl Junction Fire Department, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and METS Ambulance were dispatched. Then Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troopers on the scene tell us the driver of the vehicle clipped a piece of farm equipment that was broken down on the edge of the roadway.

One adult male was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Cottrill’s Towing of Joplin removed the crashed vehicle.

More information from Missouri State Highway Patrol Troopers as it becomes available.