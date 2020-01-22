Black SUV leads police on chase from Joplin to Carthage around the square wrong way; female driver in custody

UPDATE FROM JOPLIN PD: Driver was involved in hit and run and was reported to be intoxicated. JPD located vehicle and attempted a vehicle atop. Vehicle fled to Carthage where driver was taken into custody by Carthage PD. Charges pending.

JOPLIN, Mo. — Shortly after 12:15 PM Joplin Police began a pursuit of this vehicle traveling east on Zora. Updated information tell us that the driver was involved in a hit and run earlier and reported to be DWI.

Traveling towards Carthage, avoiding two sets of spike strips set up along the way by different agencies. One on HH and another in the city of Carthage near McDonalds.

Going north on Grand Ave in Carthage making it’s way to the Carthage Square and then drove the wrong way around the square causing havoc. Driving on sidewalks.

driving on the sidewalk to get away

Developing story. We are told that Jasper County Sheriff’s office staff stopped the vehicle right in front of their buidling.

Video from our Joplin News First friend Kacey Baugh-Lee who was teaching classes at her Maple Leaf Music Company on the Square on the Second Floor. And additional video from the ground from Patti Shade at Joplin Prints.