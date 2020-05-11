Black pickup speeding through neighborhood finds a dead end, driver gets police escort to hospital

JOPLIN, Mo. — Eyewitness reports of a black pickup driving erratically westbound on 32nd Street.

Then reports of a hit and run, leaving the scene crash near 32nd and South Main. Alleged that a black pickup was involved.

Now we are gathering information from authorities regarding a black pickup crashed out at 3900 bk of south Kentucky.

One person we believe from that black pickup was transported via ambulance to a hospital with police escort. The person suffering non life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses at 39th and Kentucky said the truck was going fast and must not have known it was a dead end.

We’re awaiting official information from the Joplin Police Department. We will update this story here on Four States Home Page.