Closings
There are currently 8 active closings. Click for more details.

Black pickup speeding through neighborhood finds a dead end, driver gets police escort to hospital

Joplin News First

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

JOPLIN, Mo. — Eyewitness reports of a black pickup driving erratically westbound on 32nd Street.

Then reports of a hit and run, leaving the scene crash near 32nd and South Main. Alleged that a black pickup was involved.

Now we are gathering information from authorities regarding a black pickup crashed out at 3900 bk of south Kentucky.

One person we believe from that black pickup was transported via ambulance to a hospital with police escort. The person suffering non life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses at 39th and Kentucky said the truck was going fast and must not have known it was a dead end.

We’re awaiting official information from the Joplin Police Department. We will update this story here on Four States Home Page.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Joplin News First

Trending Stories