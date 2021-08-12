Billy Long’s bus tour for Senate stops in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — In an interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox News, Congressman Billy Long announced his entrance into the race for Missouri’s open U.S. Senate seat.

“We need to get the Senate back,” said Long. “You aren’t going to do anything until you get the Senate back and I’m the guy who can win that Senate seat in Missouri.”

Long announced his candidacy after meeting with former President Donald Trump in New York earlier this month.

He also has former Kellyanne Conway, a former White House counselor who was also Trump’s 2016 campaign manager, on his team. Conway will be joining Long at a rally in Joplin Thursday at Cunningham Park.

Long spent 31 years as an auctioneer and real estate broker before making the leap to politics in 2010, winning the race for Missouri’s 7th Congressional seat.

He defeated Joplin’s longtime Republican Gary Nodler who seemed destined to follow in the footsteps of the late Gene Taylor. However Long came along and changed all that.

Long says he is tired of how Washington is mismanaged and will bring a commonsense approach to the United States Senate.

Ones to note in the race are:

Mike McCloskey, St. Louis Lawyer pardoned recently by Gov. Parson

Fmr. Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens

Mo. State Rep. Vicky Hartzler

Mo. Attorney General Eric Schmitt

WDAF-Kansas City a sister NexStar Broadcasting Inc. station to KSNF-Joplin contributed to this article.