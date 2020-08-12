Billboard along Rangeline goes up supporting the blue

JOPLIN, Mo. — Sources told us early this morning a new billboard was going to appear along North Rangeline. It is located above Holden Buildings, 130 North Rangeline, across from Logan’s at the Northpark Mall.

“As a community we need to show our Law Enforcement Officers that serve and protect us every day that we support and stand behind them.”

GROUP: SUPPORT FOR JOPLIN POLICE & JASPER COUNTY AREA POLICE

“Thanks JPD for protecting and serving the Joplin Community. A special thanks to my son and son in law for their selfless commitment.” -AA

“We support our men and women in blue, and pray for your safety.” SW

“The Police in this town have always been there for us.” DM

