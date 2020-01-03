Biggest stories of the week, Joplin News First; Good Morning Four States

Every Thursday Morning Shannon Becker is allowed to put on a tie and coat and join Howie and Bubba in their fancy studio to share the biggest stories of the week

by: Shannon Becker

Posted:

JOPLIN, Mo. — Every Thursday morning Shannon Becker is invited into Howie and Bubba’s studio to share the biggest stories he’s discovered and covered for the week on his vlog, Joplin News First.

You can follow him on Facebook. But his stories are posted and live on Four States Home Page. That’s where they are updated too.

You can follow him on all types of social media and keep up to date on things that are happening all across the region. And you can be one of his TOP FANS or one of his EXCLUSIVE TIPSTERS.

Officers cleared of wrong doing in shooting of Joplin man
WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT CONTAINED IN THIS STORY

Joplin News First

